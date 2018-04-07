5 Times Pope Francis' Comments Have Sparked Controversy

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters) Pope Francis talks as he leads the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. Pope Francis has been head of the 1 billion-member Roman Catholic Church for about five years. During that time, he's periodically garnered headlines for his statements on a host of issues. More often than not, however, the pontiff's remarks have been misinterpreted by mainstream media outlets, bloggers, and political activists who view Francis as a change-agent within the Church. Here are five times when Francis has made statements that Catholic writers or Vatican officials subsequently had to clarify. Click on the arrow to go to the next page.

There Is No Hell Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Drudge Report) The front page of Drudge Report on Thursday, March 29, 2018, showcasing a link to an article claiming that Pope Francis had denied the existence of Hell. Eugenio Scalfari, the atheist philosopher and journalist, claimed in statements published by La Repubblica before Easter Sunday that Francis had told him in a conversation that "Hell does not exist" and that "those who do not repent and cannot therefore be forgiven disappear." Despite the news being circulated worldwide, the Vatican has since denied that the pontiff ever made those comments. "What is reported by the author in today's article is the result of his reconstruction, in which the literal words pronounced by the pope are not quoted," the Holy See said last week, as quoted by the Catholic News Agency. "No quotation of the aforementioned article must therefore be considered as a faithful transcription of the words of the Holy Father."

Atheist Salvation Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Winning/Files) Atheist Bus Campaign creator Ariane Sherine poses for photographers in front of a bus bearing an atheist advertisement, at the launch of the campaign, in London January 6, 2009. In September 2014, Pope Francis appeared to claim that atheists could go to Heaven, even if they never believed in Jesus, so long as they do good. These comments were reportedly from an open letter response to atheist Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari of the left-leaning news publication La Repubblica. "I start by saying — and this is the fundamental thing — that God's mercy has no limits if you go to Him with a sincere and contrite heart. The issue for those who do not believe in God is to obey their conscience," wrote the pontiff. However, a couple months later the Holy See removed Francis' comments to Scalfari, arguing that there were certain mistakes in how the text was written up. "The information in the interview is reliable on a general level but not on the level of each individual point analyzed: this is why it was decided the text should not be available for consultation on the Holy See website," noted a Vatican spokesman. "Its removal is a final update on the nature of this text. Some mistakes were made regarding its value, which was questioned."

'Who Am I to Judge?' Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Daniel Munoz) LGBT rights activists hold a rainbow flag in central Sydney in this file photo from August 11, 2012. One of the most widely circulated and quoted remarks made by Pope Francis came from an interview he gave following the 2013 World Youth Day event. Francis was asked whether there was a gay lobby at the Vatican. The pope responded, "If someone is gay and he searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?" Francis' comment was hailed by LGBT advocacy organizations and mainstream news outlets as a sign of a Catholic Church that was changing its views. The LGBT publication The Advocate gave Francis their person of the year award and some even speculated that the Church might become more open to blessing homosexual unions. Many celebrating the quote did not note the rest of the response, in which Francis said one must "distinguish between a person who is gay and someone who makes a gay lobby," adding that "a gay lobby isn't good." The Vatican under Francis has continued to uphold the teaching of the Church on homosexuality. For example, in November 2014 at a major gathering in Rome, Francis said "the complementarity of man and woman ... is at the root of marriage and family."

Church Should Stop Being 'Obsessed' With Social Issues Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Sandy Huffaker) Protesters march in support of pro-life abortion legislation in front of the Federal Courthouse in San Diego, California, April 14, 2017. In September 2013, Pope Francis was quoted as having claimed that the Catholic Church was "obsessed" with the social issues, like abortion and gay marriage. "Six months into his papacy, Pope Francis sent shock waves through the Roman Catholic Church with the publication of his remarks that the Church had grown "obsessed" with abortion, gay marriage and contraception, and that he had chosen not to talk about those issues despite recriminations from critics," reported The New York Times. "His surprising comments came in a lengthy interview in which he criticized the Church for putting dogma before love, and for prioritizing moral doctrines over serving the poor and marginalized." However, since then Francis has often publicly commented on abortion and the family unit, with Catholic writers including professor Paul Kengor posting the full context of Francis' comments, in which the pontiff still mentioned the need to comment on the issues. "I see the word 'obsessed' in there, but not quite the same way The New York Times and other liberal/progressive enthusiasts see it and have run with it full speed, full throttle," wrote Kengor in 2013. "Liberals and liberal Catholics and secular progressives will run hog-wild with Francis' remarks, exaggerating and exploiting them for their completely contrary ideological, political, and cultural purposes."

Openness to Same-Sex Unions Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Mick Tsikas) Two bride figurines adorn the top of a wedding cake during an illegal same-sex wedding ceremony in central Melbourne August 1, 2009. Gay activists staged mock weddings across Australia on Saturday as the governing Labor Party voted against changing its ban on gay marriage. Akin to the "Who am I to judge?" comment, a year later in November 2014 various Italian news outlets carried the claim that Pope Francis had expressed an "openness" to same-sex unions. "Reflecting on educational challenges he'd faced as the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, the pope mentioned a situation involving the child of a lesbian couple as an example of 'new challenges which sometimes are difficult for us to understand,'" noted the National Catholic Reporter in a 2014 article. In response to the news stories, Vatican spokesman Fr. Federico Lombardi released a statement on Vatican Radio denying that Francis was expressing support for same-sex unions. "This point about the educational responsibilities of the Church, which in a sense is fairly obvious, was made on Nov. 29 in entirely general terms, [but] has been placed by various Italian media outlets in the context of the question raised in recent days of recognition of civil unions of homosexual couples," said Lombardi. "To speak of an 'opening to gay couples' is paradoxical, because the pope's comment is completely general and because even the small concrete example made by the pope in this regard (a young girl who was sad because the female fiancé of her mother doesn't love her) alludes to the suffering of the child ..."