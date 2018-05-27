5 Times the Pro-Life Cause Was Accidentally Endorsed

Expand | Collapse REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Red-haired men are benefiting from the Ed Sheeran Effect, according to studies. In advance of the Republic of Ireland's referendum on whether to legalize abortion in certain circumstances, a pro-life group came under fire when they used the Ed Sheeran song "Small Bump" during a rally. Sheeran himself released a statement on Instagram denouncing the usage, explaining that the song, originally released in 2011, was not meant to be a pro-life anthem. "I've been informed that my song 'Small Bump' is being used to promote the pro-life campaign, and I feel it's important to let you know I have not given approval for this use, and it does not reflect what the song is about," stated Sheeran. However, some took to social media countering that Sheeran should have expected the song, whose lyrics describe life in a womb, to be used in such a way. "You cannot write a song like 'Small Bump' and then act shocked when the #ProLife movement uses it in campaigns. You ran that risk when you humanized baby humans," noted one person on Twitter. Sheeran is not the first person to find himself accidentally giving a pro-life message. Here are five other instances of notable people or groups unintentionally endorsing the pro-life cause or one of its key arguments.

Dr. Seuss

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons) A 1957 photo of Theodor Geisel, best known by his pseudonym "Dr. Seuss." In the beloved children's book Horton Hears a Who, popular author Dr. Seuss penned a quote that has often been used by pro-life activists: "A Person's a person no matter how small." The quote has been referenced in both pro-life rally speeches and posters alike, even though neither Theodor Geisel nor his widow supported such efforts. According to a Dr. Seuss biographer, the famed author once threatened legal action against a pro-life group in the 1980s who wanted to use the quote on their stationery. Seuss' widow, Audrey Geisel, has also been opposed to pro-life activists using the quote, reportedly because neither she nor her late husband wanted his works used for political activism. "She doesn't like people to hijack Dr. Seuss characters or material to front their own points of view," explained Dr. Seuss attorney Karl ZoBel in an NPR story from 2008.

Doritos

(Screengrab: YouTube/Super Bowl Commercials) Doritos Super Bowl 50 commercial In 2016 during Super Bowl 50, Doritos ran a 30-second commercial featuring an expectant mother whose late term baby, seen via sonogram, is clearly interested in eating the brand name chips. When the father moves a Dorito's chip along the belly, the sonogram shows the child moving along with the chip, then the mother in annoyance throws the bag of chips away. After the mom threw the chip, viewers are left to infer that the baby jolted out of the mother's womb to go after the chip, as the mother, father, and doctor all scream. While not meant to be a political ad, the National Abortion Rights Action League protested the commercial, complaining that the chip company was "humanizing fetuses" and thus endorsing the pro-life agenda. "#NotBuyingIt - that @Doritos ad using #antichoice tactic of humanizing fetuses & sexist tropes of dads as clueless & moms as uptight. #SB50," stated NARAL on Twitter.

Michelle Wolf

(Screenshot: NBC News) Comedian Michelle Wolf hosts the 2018 White House Correspondent's Dinner in Washington D.C., April 28, 2018. Comedian Michelle Wolf stirred a good deal of controversy over her performance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, with many claiming she crossed the line in her roasting of people. At one point, Wolf poked fun at Vice President Mike Pence, a conservative evangelical known for advancing pro-life efforts when serving as governor of Indiana. "[Pence] thinks abortion is murder. Which, first of all, don't knock it 'til you try it — and when you do try it, really knock it. You know, you've got to get that baby out of there," quipped Wolf. Yet it was noted by some that Wolf, most likely unintentionally, referred to the entity being aborted not as a "fetus," which is the preferred term used by pro-choice groups, but rather as a "baby."

Hillary Clinton

REUTERS / LUCY NICHOLSON Former US First Lady and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. During an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd in 2016, then Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton was asked a question about abortion. When Todd asked Hillary "does an unborn child have constitutional rights?" the candidate responded "the unborn person doesn't have constitutional rights." "Now, that doesn't mean that we don't do everything we possibly can in the vast majority of instances to, you know, help a mother who is carrying a child and wants to make sure that child will be healthy, to have appropriate medical support," added Hillary. The pro-choice Hillary found herself the object of criticism from Diana Arellano, manager of community engagement for Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, who took issue with the comment. "@HillaryClinton further stigmatizes #abortion. She calls a fetus an 'unborn child' & calls for later term restrictions. #MeetThePress," tweeted Arellano at the time.

Planned Parenthood

(Photo: Reuters) Planned Parenthood advocates. Earlier this year, Planned Parenthood of Maryland posted a link on Twitter to a New York Times story about an experimental prenatal surgical procedure that treated a pre-born baby boy for spina bifida. The article the Planned Parenthood chapter tweeted about described the in-utero procedure, with the pro-choice group tweet captioned with the phrase "After Surgery in the Womb, a Baby Kicks Up Hope." However, the tweet was eventually deleted without comment, with some conservative outlets labeling the social media post an example of the nation's leading abortion provider giving "mixed signals." "Planned Parenthood is, at best, sending some mixed messages with this tweet, given that one of their blogs featuring abortion stories cited a story of a woman deciding to have a late-term abortion at 22 weeks due to a diagnosis of spina bifida," read one Townhall.com piece.