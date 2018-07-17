5-Year-Old Writes to All MLB Teams to Ask for Pocket Schedules, Receives Something Even Better

Unsplash/Tim Gouw Featured in the image is an aerial view of the Rogers Center in Toronto Canada

A 5-year-old baseball fan wrote letters to all Major League Baseball team to ask for their pocket schedules, but he received more than he asked for.

The parents of Colin O'Connor, the young boy from Glenview, Illinois, got the idea to gather pocket schedules from different teams after his maternal aunt from Cleveland sent him a pocket schedule of the Cleveland Indians.

Mike and Colleen O'Connor were amazed at how their son loved and cherished the gift that he received from his aunt. He even memorized the game times and all the logos of the Indian's opponents. That is why they suggested that Colin should write to all the other MLB teams to ask them for their pocket schedules.

Colleen, a first-grade teacher, told Chicago Tribune that she was the one who wrote the words for the letter then Colin copied it.

The letter reads: "Hi, I am a big baseball fan. I am collecting pocket schedules of all the MLB teams for the 2018 season. Could you please send me one for your team? Thank you, Colin, Age 5."

Mike was the one who looked up for the teams' addresses through the MLB website. They wrote the addresses in 30 envelopes with Colin's note and a self-addressed, stamped envelope and sent them to each team on April 10.

Colleen admitted that she was skeptical if the teams would actually respond. She thought that they will be lucky if at least seven out of 30 will notice her son's letter.

But on April 17, they received a reply from the Chicago White Sox. Yet, instead of just getting a pocket schedule, the package also contains some White Sox stickers as well a letter to thank him for loving the sport.

Other teams followed a few days after. Some of them just gave him their pocket schedules, but a lot of them sent other special items like temporary tattoos, ref magnets, personalized letters, as well as other collectible items. The Boston Red Sox even sent him some rubber wristband, an image of the Fenway Park, as well as a tiny plastic bag that contains Fenway dirt.

At the moment, Colin is still waiting to hear from the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres to complete all the 30 MLB teams in his list.