5G Is Making Its Global Debut At Olympics

Reuters/Christof Stache 5G is making its worldwide debut at the Winter Olympics 2018 in Pyeongchang.

The fifth generation wireless network, 5G, is making its worldwide debut this year at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

According to Bloomberg, the 5G will be used to repel wild boars as the Olympic Games take place in the mountainous regions of Pyeongchang. The 5G will be used to "shoot rays, spew gases and emit tiger roars." It will also be used to run shuttle buses without drivers and virtually show figure skaters.

The 5G is the next wireless system proposed to exceed the telecommunications standards of the fourth generation of broadband cellular network. It is designed to be a hundred times faster than the 4G. Bloomberg defines the speed of the 5G as able to "send a full-length high-definition movie in seconds."

With the 5G anticipated to launch globally in 2020, its exposure at the Olympics excites many people.

According to Sandra Rivera, Intel Corp.'s California-based senior vice president, the 5G promises many possibilities in the tech industry. This includes the development of artificial intelligence, robots, no-driver cars, and drones. Rivera added that the 5G would open more technology in the future.

"It really is, we call it, the era of machines," said Rivera in an interview, told Bloomberg. "Machines are coming, and the 5G is a big enabler with that true convergence of computing and communications."

The Winter Olympics is expected to be a lot more anchored in technology with the adaptation of the 5G.

"In the previous Olympics, it took a long time for people to send photos and videos to share with their friends, but now everything is going quickly and smoothly," said Sung Baik-you, spokesman for the Pyeongchang Olympics committee.

But, after the Winter Olympics, the 5G will again go offline as it needs further developments. However, South Korea is expecting it to launch in its wireless carries as early as next year.