6 Hottest and Newest Trailers From This Week

This past week was just filled with new trailer releases from some of the hottest movies coming out this summer. Here are some of the ones that movie fans cannot afford to miss.

"The Equalizer 2" by Sony Pictures

This sequel to "The Equalizer" comes out on July 20 in theaters everywhere.

Denzel Washington is back for part 2 of "The Equalizer" series, and while "The Equalizer 2" may be flying under the radar, it's here and will probably be the first sequel the actor has done in a long while.

"Mary Shelley" by IFC

"Mary Shelley," starring Elle Fanning as the titular character, is heading out to theaters on May 25.

It's the story about the writer of "Frankenstein," but there's less focus on the myth and the monster and more emphasis on its creator. Mary Shelley was a teenage woman in 18th century London when she was swept up in a love affair with a brilliant poet, one that will later fuel her immortal book.

"Anon" on Netflix

This sci-fi feature is headed to Netflix on May 4, and it takes place in the future where everyone uses augmented vision.

People have lost privacy and anonymity in exchange for instant access to information, and in this seeming utopia, crime is at an all-time low. A young woman, known as the Girl, somehow found a way to hide herself, and her secrets are only the beginning.

"Hereditary" on A24

Starring Toni Collette, this buzz-worthy horror feature is coming out on June 8.

All the ingredients for a good scare are all in here — a disturbing-looking child, small town, family history, and a recent death. "Hereditary" was one of the movies that stood out in Sundance and for good reason.

"Deadpool 2"

The final trailer for "Deadpool 2" is here, and that will be all until the movie comes out on May 18.

It's the last teaser feature for "Deadpool 2," and just like the one before it, it's punchy, funny, and it bodes well for the fans looking forward to next month. This time, there's a much-needed focus on the team that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is trying to put together to face the menacing Cable (Josh Brolin).

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

This one's the final trailer for the much-anticipated "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." The movie comes out to theaters everywhere on June 22.

The latest trailer came out just last week, and it sets up the plot of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" nicely both for those new to the series as well as fans who already watched the first "Jurassic World."

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" takes place a full four years since the Jurassic World resort was shut down and abandoned after rampaging dinosaurs that have somehow escaped containment took over the island.

Isla Nubar is now overrun by the prehistoric creatures, but they will come under the threat of extinction yet again when the island's dormant volcano suddenly becomes active. Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) sets out to mount a daring rescue, only to discover a sinister plot that threatens the dinosaurs.