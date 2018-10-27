6 Key 2018 Midterm Governor Races to Watch

Expand | Collapse Reuters/David Becker Voting machines are set up for people to cast their ballots during voting in the 2016 presidential election. With the 2018 midterm elections less than two weeks away, much attention has been made about what impact the election will have on the makeup of power in Congress. But with 36 gubernatorial elections to be decided this November, polls show that several gubernatorial races are coming down to the wire and could potentially have an impact beyond the states themselves. Republicans arguably have the most to lose coming off a 2016 election when the GOP gained control of 33 of the nation's 50 governorships. The Chicago-based polling data aggregator Real Clear Politics lists eight gubernatorial races as "toss-ups," as of Wednesday. And, all but one of those states have Republican governors. Additionally, three states with Republican governors lean in Democrats favor, according to RCP. Despite the gains made in 2016, the GOP will want to protect its gubernatorial gains because governors elected this fall will preside over congressional redistricting in their states following the 2020 census, which can have a significant impact on partisan makeup of congressional districts for a decade. In the following pages are six gubernatorial elections to watch this November.

1. Wisconsin Expand | Collapse REUTERS / Joshua Lott Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. August 17, 2015. One race labeled as a toss-up by both RCP and FiveThirtyEight is that of Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker verses Democrat challenger Tony Evers, who is Wisconsin's superintendent of public instruction. Walker, a former presidential candidate and Milwaukee county executive, has been elected to two four-year terms twice and survived a recall in 2012. He is looking to win his third term in the swing state. But according to a RCP's average of various polls, Walker trails Evers by 3.6 percentage points, 44.7 to 48.3 percent. Walker's re-election campaign has suffered some blows as four former high-ranking officials within his administration have come out and opposed his re-election campaign, with the fourth coming out last week. As for Evers, he has faced criticism over claims that multiple paragraphs he used in a state education department budget request were plagiarized from a conservative education think tank.

2. Georgia Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook) Christian Democrat Stacey Abrams (L) in Georgia, is vying to become the first black female governor in the U.S. The race for Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal's open seat is a "toss-up" between Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Democrat former state House minority leader Stacey Abrams. Should Abrams win, she will make history by becoming the first African-American woman elected as governor in the United States. Kemp is running what he is calling a "Georgia First" campaign that is modelled after President Donald Trump's "America First" 2016 presidential campaign rhetoric. Trump won Georgia with just over 50 percent of the vote, compared to Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton's 45 percent of the vote. While Kemp is calling for small government and fewer regulations, Abrams is looking to build a coalition of black voters and white liberals in Atlanta, according to USA Today. A Real Clear Politics average of polls shows that Kemp has about 47.8 percent support compared to Abrams' 46.3 percent.

3. Florida Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/HUDSON INSTITUTE) Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-FL, speaks about the Iranian nuclear program during a Hudson Institute event in Washington, D.C. on June 2, 2015. As Florida Gov. Rick Scott is finishing his second and final term, his attention has been turned toward unseating Democrat Bill Nelson in the U.S. Senate this November. But left contesting for Scott's current job are former Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis and Democrat Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. According to Real Clear Politics, polling shows that race is leaning toward Gillum. The RCP average of polls shows that Gillum has about 49 percent support compared to DeSantis' 43.2 percent. Should Gillum win, he will become the state's first black governor. According to USA Today, Gillum is a "progressive in the mold of Bernie Sanders" in that he is calling for things such as Medicare for all, an increase to the state's minimum wage, an increase in corporate taxes, and marijuana legalization. Gillum is also facing scrutiny as the Florida Commission on Ethics continues to investigate claims "accusing him of accepting gifts from city lobbyists," news station WCTV reports. On Friday, it was revealed that Gillum accepted campaign donations from an undercover FBI agent posing as a developer to investigate political corruption in Tallahassee. By contrast, DeSantis is a Trump supporter and has the endorsement of the Christian conservative advocacy group Family Research Council, who is confident that DeSantis will "stand strong for faith, family, and freedom." During his time in Congress, DeSantis sponsored the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, and favored ending taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood. It was reported on Wednesday that Trump is expected to headline a "Make America Great Again" rally next week in Florida to support DeSantis and other Florida Republicans. In 2016, 49 percent of Florida voters voted for Trump compared to the 47.82 percent of voters who backed Clinton.

4. Ohio Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Aaron Josefczyk) Republican U.S. presidental candidate Governor John Kasich celebrates his win in the Ohio primary election during a campaign rally in Berea, Ohio, March 15, 2016. The race to replace term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich is essentially a rematch of the 2010 attorney general's election in which Republican Attorney General and former U.S. Senator Mike DeWine very narrowly defeated Democrat incumbent Richard Cordray by 1.2 percentage points. But Real Clear Politics average of polls shows DeWine, a pro-life politician endorsed by the Family Research Council, behind by 2.7 percentage points heading into the final days of October. A Suffolk University poll of 500 likely voters earlier this month shows Cordray's advantage being as high as 6-percentage points. While in the Senate, DeWine sponsored the Unborn Victims of Violence Act, which passed in 2004. He also touts his 100 percent rating from the National Right to Life Committee and has come under fire from Planned Parenthood, who accuses him of trying to "completely ban abortion in the state." As the state's attorney general, DeWine fought to defend Ohio's ban on same-sex marriage even after a federal appeals court ruled against Ohio's ban. "Having helped lead a multi-state amicus brief on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in Hobby Lobby, and having supported Ohio's constitutional marriage amendment all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in Obergefell, it's clear that he recognizes that religious freedom is a sacred right, and that healthy families are the bedrock of society," FRC President Tony Perkins stated in an endorsement. "FRC Action PAC is confident that he will be a dedicated advocate for limited government, for individual liberties, and for strong family values." Cordray was appointed as the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2012 under the Obama administration. In addition to state attorney general, Cordray has served as Ohio's solicitor general and treasurer. He is endorsed by liberal Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

5. Illinois Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Jim Young) Republican Bruce Rauner gives a thumbs-up after winning the midterm elections in Chicago, Illinois, November 4, 2014. One Republican governor who looks to be in most danger of losing re-election is that of Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, who is running against Democrat and billionaire venture capitalist J.B. Pritzker According to FiveThirtyEight, most polls show Rauner, who is also a billionaire, trailing Pritzker by a margin of at least 12 percentage points with more recent polls showing the gap between the two candidates being around 16 to 22 percentage points. Rauner won his election in 2014 with just 50.3 percent of the vote, compared to the 46.4 percent that voted for Democrat Pat Quinn. Rauner just barely won in the 2018 Republican primary election with just over 51 percent of the vote. In 2016, Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won Illinois with 55.8 percent of the vote to Trump's 38.7 percent.

6. Nevada Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: FLICKR.COM/Gage Skidmore) Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaking with supporters at a Nevada Courageous Conservatives rally with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Glenn Beck hosted by Keep the Promise PAC at the Henderson Convention Center in Henderson, Nevada on Feb. 21, 2016. In a state that has elected Republican governors for the past 20 years, Nevada is listed as a toss-up by both FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics. With Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval term-limited, Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Democrat Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak are neck-and-neck in the 2018 gubernatorial race. A Reuters/Ipsos/UVA Center for Politics poll of 2,000 adults released Wednesday shows Sisolak with a 1-percentage point lead over Laxalt. But that same poll shows that among 1,137 likely voters, Laxalt holds a 5 percentage-point advantage. A CNN poll conducted in late September shows Sisolak with a 4 percentage-point advantage over the Republican.