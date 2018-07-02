63-Y-O Liberty U. Professor Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Child Younger Than 15

(Photo: Liberty University) L.U. monogram overlooking the Liberty University campus, Lynchburg, Virginia.

A professor with Liberty University, one of the largest conservative Christian universities in America, has been arrested by authorities in Virginia on charges relating to sexual exploitation of a child younger than 15.

Liberty University told The Christian Post in an email on Sunday that Stephen Kilpatrick, 63, an associate professor of mathematics, "has been suspended pending the outcome of this matter."

Kilpatrick was arrested on Wednesday and taken into custody by Bedford County Sheriff's Office, the Associated Press reported, after he traveled to meet a person he believed to be an underage female.

The professor is facing three counts of indecent liberties of a child younger than 15 years old, along with another three counts of using a communications systems to facilitate offenses involving children.

Kilpatrick has been booked in the Bedford Adult Detention Center and denied bond.

Liberty University, a private nonprofit Christian university in Lynchburg, has in the past been ranked as the No.1 "most conservative college" in America.

Niche, a website that analyzes dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews, gave it such a title in November 2016 when it revealed its "2017 Most Conservative Colleges in America" list.

The university, which is led by President Jerry Falwell Jr., received an overall "A-" grade at the time, along with an "A" for diversity, "A" for student life, "A+" for dorms, "A-" for academics and "B" for professors.

The school has hosted speeches by top political figures, including now President Donald Trump in 2016, as well as Senators Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders.