7 Evangelicals Who Made an Impact in 2017

(Photo: White House) President Donald Trump meets with a group of evangelical leaders in the Oval Office on Monday Dec. 11, 2017 in Washington, D.C. He was presented with the "Friends of Zion Award."

There was arguably no religious demographic that made more headlines in the United States in 2017 than evangelicals.

Whether it was for supporting President Donald Trump, being critical of the new administration or even opening a new museum dedicated to the Bible in the nation's capital, quite a few evangelicals left an imprint on 2017.

Here's a look at seven evangelicals who made an impact in 2017.