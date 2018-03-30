7 Thought-Provoking Songs About the Crucifixion

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/AntanO) A silhouette of the image of the crucified Christ against a sunset in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka. For the hundreds of millions of Christians who observe Holy Week, the Friday before Easter is a time of solemn reflection on the crucifixion of Jesus. Known as "Good Friday," the day is often marked by special worship services and re-enactments of the last hours of Jesus, from being condemned by Pilate to being buried in a rock tomb. Over the centuries, many songs and hymns have been written with a focus on the crucifixion. Here, in no particular order, are seven thought-provoking music pieces that focus on the cross.

O Sacred Head Now Wounded The exact origins of the Medieval hymn "O Sacred Head Now Wounded" are disputed, with many attributing the text to the 11th century spiritual leader Bernard of Clairvaux. The hymn was translated into English by James Waddell Alexander in the nineteenth century, being first published in 1830. Here is one of the verses: What language shall I borrow to thank Thee, dearest Friend, for this, Thy dying sorrow, Thy pity without end? O make me Thine forever! And should I fainting be, Lord, let me never, never, outlive my love for Thee. YouTube/SE Samonte

Via Dolorosa Latin for "Way of Sorrows" or "Way of Grief," Via Dolorosa was released by Grammy award-winning singer Sandi Patty in 1990 with lyrics both in English and Spanish. Its name is taken from the road in Jerusalem believed to be the route that Jesus took on the way to be crucified. As the first verse goes, Down the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem that day The soldiers tried to clear the narrow street But the crowd pressed in to see The man condemned to die on Calvary. YouTube/ForGodSoLoved777

Were You There? A popular African-American spiritual first published at the close of the 19th century, "Were You There?" has been in nearly every major hymnal over the past three decades, according to North Park Theological Seminary professor David Bjorlin. "The series of questions that forms the basis of the song is obviously not meant to be taken literally," wrote Bjorlin. "Rather, the questions are meant to function as a form of anamnesis. From the Greek, anamnesis literally means to remember." Were you there when they crucified my Lord? Were you there when they crucified my Lord? Oh! sometimes it causes me to tremble, tremble, tremble. Were you there when they crucified my Lord? YouTube/2havago

Crucified With Christ Released by contemporary Christian band Phillips, Craig & Dean in 1998, "Crucified With Christ" is based in part off of what the Apostle Paul wrote in Galatians 2:20: "I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me." For I am crucified with Christ and yet I live Not I but Christ that lives within me His cross will never ask for more than I can give For it's not my strength but His, there's no greater sacrifice For I am crucified with Christ and yet I live YouTube/jennigat

Go to Dark Gethsemane "Go to Dark Gethsemane" was written in 1820 by Scottish hymnist James Montgomery, focusing on the last 12 hours of the life of Jesus. The hymn has four verses, though the final one is often omitted when used in worship services due to it being focused on Easter rather than Good Friday. This is verse three: Calv'ry's mournful mountain climb There' adoring at His feet, Mark the miracle of time, God's own sacrifice complete: "It is finished!" Hear the cry; Learn of Jesus Christ to die. YouTube/Concordia Publishing House - Topic

When I Survey the Wondrous Cross "When I Survey the Wondrous Cross" was written by Isaac Watts, the prolific 18th century hymnist also responsible for songs like "O God Our Help in Ages Past" and "Joy to the World." "Concerning the hymn's creation, there is no special story that singles it from among the many others he wrote," commented blogger Tim Challies. "But what makes the hymn unique is the particular beauty of its language and imagery, and the power with which it highlights the most significant event in human and personal history — the cross of Jesus Christ our God." When I survey the wondrous cross On which the Prince of glory died, My richest gain I count but loss, And pour contempt on all my pride. YouTube/drwestbury

Old Rugged Cross A popular American hymn, "The Old Rugged Cross" was written in 1912 by itinerant Methodist preacher George Bennard. The song is so notable that the home where Bennard wrote it, located in Albion, Michigan, has a historic plaque placed there recognizing the "Birthplace of the 'Old Rugged Cross.'" So I'll cherish the old rugged Cross Till my trophies at last I lay down I will cling to the old rugged Cross And exchange it some day for a crown YouTube/Diego James Christian