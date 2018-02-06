'7th Heaven' Star Jeremy London Arrested for Domestic Violence

Wikimedia Commons/Juliette London Jeremy London played as Chandler Hampton in "7th Heaven."

Actor Jeremy London, who played Chandler Hampton in the iconic series "7th Heaven," was arrested for domestic violence last Friday.

TMZ first broke the report, saying the 45-year-old actor was booked for a misdemeanor on Friday in Jackson County, Mississippi. He was charged with one count of domestic violence simple assault.

It is still unclear who else was involved in the incident, but the report indicates that he was arrested in the front yard of his wife of four years, actress Juliet Reeves London.

In an official statement released by London's representative, his arrest came after authorities intervened on a private marital matter. Dominic Friesen of Bridge and Tunnel Communications explained that the "Mallrats" actor was given a misdemeanor charge, a "standard protocol in an attempt to diffuse an emotionally-charged situation."

"An isolated incident, today's events will be addressed privately by Jeremy and Juliet London and will be used to guide their decisions as a couple moving forward," the statement continued.

This is not the first time the actor was arrested for domestic violence. In 2012, he was also detained after a fight with his then wife Melissa Cunningham. London allegedly pulled her hair and hit her on the head. The charges were dropped a year later after he agreed to attend 20 anger management sessions.

London and Cunningham finalized their divorce in 2014. On the same week, he married Reeves. Just two days after their wedding, Reeves gave birth to their son Wyatt. London shares another son, Lyrik, with Cunningham.

Back in 2010, London also made headlines after he became an alleged victim of a curious kidnapping case. According to him, kidnappers forced him to drive to various locations in Palm Springs, California — on gunpoint — to buy drugs. In various interviews made that time, he insisted that his kidnapping incident was real, despite his mother and twin brother Jason London saying otherwise. In the same year, the recovering addict appeared on "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew."