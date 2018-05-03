$81 Million Box Office Hit 'I Can Only Imagine' Coming to DVD, Blu-ray and Digital

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Icon Media Group) Movie poster art for "I Can Only Imagine" hitting theaters March 16, 2018.

"I Can Only Imagine" was an instant box office hit upon its release in March, becoming one of this year's most-inspirational movies, and now fans can own it on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital.

The film will release digitally on June 5 and on Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand June 12 from Lionsgate and Provident Films.

The movie package will feature over three hours of extras including seven deleted scenes, seven in-depth featurettes and more. Some of the special features include "MercyMe: The Early Days," "Imagine Forgiveness with Bart Millard," "Casting I Can Only Imagine," and Dennis Quaid: "On My Way to Heaven."

The faith-based film "I Can Only Imagine" brought in $17.1 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, and over $81 million total, superseding early expectations. The independently made Erwin brothers (October Baby, Moms' Night Out) picture ranked third overall, behind "Tomb Raider" and "Black Panther."

According to the movie's summary, "I Can Only Imagine" is the "true story that follows the life of Bart Millard, lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe, whose father died of cancer and inspires him to write the mega-hit song, 'I Can Only Imagine.' The story beautifully illustrates that nobody is ever too far from God's love — or too far from an eternal home in Heaven."

Millard once described his father as a monster because he physically and verbally abused the singer. However, the film is a story of redemption as that same man became Millard's biggest hero before his death.

"I Can Only Imagine" features an all-star cast including Dennis Quaid ("The Day After Tomorrow," "The Rookie," "Soul Surfer"); Oscar winner Cloris Leachman ("The Iron Giant"); platinum-selling country music legend Trace Adkins; Bible teacher Priscilla Shirer ("War Room") and introduces Broadway's J. Michael Finley ("Les Miserables").

For more information about "I Can Only Imagine," click here.