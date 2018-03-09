'9-1-1' Episode 9 Spoilers: Teaser Trailer Shows the Dangers of Elevators

Facebook/911onFOX Promo image for Fox's procedural drama series "9-1-1"

Two episodes remain in Fox's latest procedural drama show about Los Angeles' first responders, and it looks like the penultimate episode will lead to a strong conclusion as the mettle and the city's finest will truly be tested.

As with most television teasers, the one for this week's episode is short and does not reveal much. Titled "Trapped," the trailer shows one of the incidents that the cast will have to attend to and, given how they present the situation, it might instill a new phobia in watchers living in the big city as the first responders will have to save a mother and son who are trapped in a fallen elevator.

To up the stakes even more, the basement of the building the elevator is in is flooded and, as seen in the trailer, water slowly starts to build up and eventually gets to the point where it starts to apply too much weight on the elevator, making it even riskier to get out. The trailer ends on a cliffhanger with regard to who makes out of this one alive.

The synopsis for the episode further shows that the title does not just refer to this one incident.

"The first responders race to help a homeless man crushed in a garbage truck, a mother and son in a crashed elevator and extreme hoarders entombed in their house. Meanwhile, Athena jumps into to the dating pool, as Buck and Abby's relationship is tested by her ailing mother in the all-new 'Trapped' episode of 9-1-1 airing Wednesday, March 14 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX," it reads.

So, the episode will not only focus on the crashed elevator as shown in the trailer, but two more incidents of people being trapped will show up as well — a homeless man trapped under a garbage truck and a group of hoarders trapped within their own home.

On top of that, the episode will look into the personal lives of some the characters such as Angela Grant (Angela Bassett) once again trying out the dating scene, while Buck Buckley (Oliver Stark) and Abby Clark (Connie Britton) try to keep their relationship afloat.

The next episode of "9-1-1" will air on Wednesday, March 14, at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.