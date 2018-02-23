'9-1-1' Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: Responders Get The 'Craziest Calls' During Full Moon

Facebook/911onFOX Promo image for Fox's procedural drama series "9-1-1."

In the all-new episode of "9-1-1" due next week, viewers will find the emergency dispatchers and first responders getting the "craziest calls" coincidentally during full moon.

Like many other TV series, "9-1-1" went on a two-week break to give way for the networks' 2018 Winter Olympics coverage. After the Fox procedural drama's short hiatus, the synopsis for its seventh episode, which is titled "Full Moon (Creepy AF)," was released.

In most supernatural-themed shows and movies, the full moon always signified the creepiest times in the plot. While the show "9-1-1" does not have anything to do with super powers and monsters, the police officers in it have surely met some strange criminals in the previous episodes. However, the plot summary for "Full Moon (Creepy AF)" hints that the suspects in the upcoming episode might surpass those.

According to the synopsis, at the night of the full moon, the crew of emergency responders will be kept busy. For one, Patrol Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) will be called to investigate a possible case of home invasion that will lead to a standoff with a "rabid criminal."

911 operator Abby Clark (Connie Britton), on the other hand, will pitch in to probe the killing of an emergency caller. Firefighter Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark) along with his captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) will also have a busy night after responding to an emergency that occurred at a yoga studio for pregnant women. However, the nature of their investigation has yet to be revealed.

Henrietta "Hen" Wilson (Aisha Hinds), a firefighter and paramedic in Los Angeles, will also have a busy full moon night and may revisit an event from her past that could determine what the future holds for her.

The show "9-1-1" is on its rookie season, but it has proven to be a popular show with many viewers. As Cartermatt noted, the series has already been renewed for a second season, and the publication is expecting it to have more than 10 episodes.

"Full Moon (Creepy AF)" airs on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.