9-Year-Old Girl With Cerebral Palsy Saves Baby Brother From Drowning

CTV News Screen grabbed from CTV News' interview with child hero Lexie Comeau-Drisdelle saved her toddler brother from possible drowning despite her cerebral palsy.

She might not be able to walk or talk, but Lexie Comeau-Drisdelle was able to save her baby brother from drowning.

Lexie's family was busy preparing for her 9th birthday in their home in Halifax, Canada when her 1-year-old brother Leeland walked by himself to the backyard and jumped right into the pool. No one was there when the incident happened, except for the birthday girl.

Since Lexie has cerebral palsy, she cannot speak or run after her brother. So, she did the only thing that she can do at that time, scream at the top of her lungs.

Lexie and Leeland's mother Kelly Jackson was upstairs during that time to change for the party. She told CNN that her husband was out to pick up her older brother. Good thing Jackson's mother was at the kitchen and was able to reach the screaming girl as fast as she can.

When Lexie's grandmother reached her, she noticed that Leeland was nowhere to be found and that the birthday girl was pointing at the door that leads to the swimming pool. "When my mom told me what was going on, I quickly looked out the window and there, at the edge of the pool I saw his little head," Jackson stated. "I began to panic, and my mom quickly ran towards him and pulled him out," she added.

If Lexie was not able to alert them about the accident immediately, Leeland's life could've been in greater danger.

"At that moment, it was so scary. We thought it was not going to end well, we hugged him a million times. In two seconds a life can change and we are just thankful that Lexie was so quick to alert us," Jackson also stated.

The almost-tragic incident took place on May 5, but Lexie's heroic deed was recognized by the Halifax Regional Council on Wednesday, July 5. She also received a recognition from the city's police department.

"Heroes come in all sizes. It was a real pleasure to recognize young Lexie for alerting her mom when her toddler brother made a dash for the pool," Halifax's Mayor Mike Savage said in his Twitter post.