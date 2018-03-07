911 Calls Reveal Apple Employees Keep Walking Into Glass Walls

Apple employees are being faced with one peculiar workplace hazard in the company's new, sleek office. In one case, an employee slammed into an unseen glass wall hard enough to require stitches, with more similar incidents revealed by 911 recordings.

The new Apple Park, the company's headquarters and a shining architectural marvel in Cupertino California, makes generous use of glass panels all throughout the donut-shaped facility. Glass is used not just wall to wall but floor to ceiling as well, making it seem that the building and the forest outside is one and the same, as Ars Technica noted.

Reuters/Noah Berger The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California in this aerial photo taken January 13, 2017.

With indoors and outdoors blending in an amazing architectural display, some confusion is bound to happen. "I walked into a glass door on the first floor of Apple Park when I was trying to go outside," one person explained to 911 on Jan. 4, as obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Workplace accidents, especially those that result in an injury to the head or a medical emergency, is best handled by the emergency hotline. Like in the case of the first call obtained on Jan. 2, the call was sent out by an Apple security personnel reporting the incident.

"We had an individual who ran into a glass wall pane and they hit their head. They have a small cut on their head and they are bleeding, slightly disoriented. We have on-site security with them right now," the caller relayed the emergency.

Much of the glass used in the new Apple campus is, as expected for a facility as recently built as the new Apple headquarters, new and perfectly clear, as the Independent pointed out. Interior compartments are walled in with glass in most cases as well, and adding the fact that people may be looking at their gadgets instead of where they are going, accidents like these are bound to happen.

So far, at least three incidents of people slamming into Apple headquarters' glass walls were confirmed, each bad enough to require a call to 911.

"We've had people bump into the glass. That's a problem we are working on right now," Dan Whisenhunt, Apple's vice president of real estate, recently admitted.