A Chapel for the 2 Koreas

A new chapel for peace will be built in the Korean Demilitarized Zone in the only village where North and South Korean troops stand face-to-face.

In what is known as the truce village of at Panmunjom in the Joint Security Area, a groundbreaking ceremony was held earlier this month to commemorate the new chapel that will be presided over by Bishop Francis Xavier Yu Soo-il.

According UCA News, an Asia-based outlet that covers Catholic news, the structure will act as a "chapel of peace."

