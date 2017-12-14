'A Christmas Prince': 53 Viewers Watched Netflix Special 18 Times; What Is It About?

A holiday movie that had no fanfare nor aggressive marketing became an unexpected hit on Netflix. The streaming site noticed that 53 subscribers watched "A Christmas Prince" at least 18 times since it started streaming in November.

YouTube/Netflix "iZombie" star Rose McIver stars in Netflix's "A Christmas Prince."

Netflix called out these 53 subscribers on Twitter. Its message, which was re-tweeted over 113,000 times and liked by nearly 445,000 users, made other subscribers curious that they ended up checking out the holiday movie.

To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

"A Christmas Prince" stars Rose McIver ("iZombie") and Ben Lamb ("Divergent"). She plays a journalist named Amber Moore who got an assignment to score an interview with the soon-to-be King of Aldovia, Prince Richard, who has a reputation as a playboy and party animal.

Amber doesn't get an interview and instead pretends she's the hired tutor for Princess Emily. While working in the palace, Amber learns the kind of royalty Prince Richard is made of and it's the opposite of what's usually written in the press.

The low-budget film is not quite Anne Hathaway's "Princess Diaries" and there are plenty of loopholes in the plot. Netflix subscribers, however, kept posting their joy and appreciation for the film despite its lack of artistry and creativity.

The Netflix tweet, however, also drew some flak because it confirmed that the platform could actually peek through the activities of its subscribers. Some worried that Netflix violated users' privacy. The streaming platform issued a statement following the allegations about the privacy breach.

"This information represents overall viewing trends, not the personal viewing information of specific, identified individuals," a spokesperson for Netflix stated.

Netflix also reiterated that it doesn't share its data in public. It's one of the reasons why it's harder to gauge a Netflix show's ratings or viewership ranking because the platform never makes these details known.