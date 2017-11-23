'A Discovery of Witches' Air Date, Teaser: First Look at Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer in Deborah Harkness Fantasy Series

The first teaser to "A Discovery of Witches" is out. The fantasy series based on the book that Deborah Harkness wrote stars Matthew Goode (Matthew Clairmont) and Teresa Palmer (Diana Bishop).

Sky One released the 20-second teaser on social media. It showed clips of Diana and Matthew's first meeting in a library.

"Some people still believe in witches, that magic is real," Palmer as Diana says in the clip. "They believe in other creatures too."

"A Discovery of Witches" follows Diana, whose ancestors come from Salem. She knows she has powers but she doesn't harness this until she's drawn by a vampire (Matthew) in the world of supernatural. Diana and Matthew eventually become lovers.

The series also stars Alex Kingston (Sarah Bishop), Lindsay Duncan (Ysabeau de Clermont), Valarie Pettiford (Emily Mather), Tanya Moodie (Agatha Wilson), Greg McHugh (Hamish Osborne), Owen Teale (Peter Knox), Aiysha Hart (Miriam Shephard), Elarica Johnson (Juliette Durand) and Trevor Eve ( Gerbert d'Aurillac). The ensemble do not appear in the short clip, though, as filming for "A Discovery of Witches" is still underway since September.

Sky One will premiere "A Discovery of Witches" in 2018. The show will also be distributed internationally but a home channel for U.S. viewers has not yet been named.

Harkness, who also serves as executive producer, told Entertainment Weekly that development initially began for her book as a movie. While writing the screenplay, however, she and her team realized the story would be better told as a TV show.

She's asking fans of the book to keep an open mind about the series because there will be changes between the pages and the screen adaptation. There will be tweaks in the dialogues and storylines, as well as the introduction of new characters.

"I think you're really going to like it, even if maybe that's not who you saw as Matthew or Diana," Harkness said. "I think everybody's going to be absolutely thrilled."

"A Discovery of Witches" is part of Harkness "All Souls" trilogy.