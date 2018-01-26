A 'Final Fantasy XV' Spin-Off Featuring Female Lead Characters May Still Be a Possibility

Director Hajime Tabata isn't ruling out the possibility at the very least

Square Enix An image of Final Fantasy XV's Aranea Highwind

"Final Fantasy XV" famously features four male heroes as its lead characters.

Players have been able to travel for hours together with Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis and Prompto, and they have gained insight into the bonds shared by these men.

Those four have certainly served as good protagonists for the game, but they are far from the only ones who deserve the spotlight.

For quite some time now, many fans have been calling for new content that features the female characters included in the game.

Developers have even acknowledged those requests previously.

During an earlier interview with GameSpot, downloadable content producer Haruyoshi Sawatari shared that Aranea Highwind is a character who fans have frequently named as someone they would like to see get her own DLC episode.

Sawatari also revealed during an interview with JeuxVideo that there is demand as well for content that would enable players to step into the shoes of Lunafreya Nox Fleuret, DualShockers reported.

So is there a chance that "Final Fantasy XV" fans will get something that allows them to follow the adventures of their favorite female characters?

Spotted by Twinfinite, director Hajime Tabata said something very interesting during an interview with SBS PopAsia.

Upon being asked about the possibility of a spin-off game featuring Aranea, Lunafreya, Cindy Aurum and Iris Amicitia being released, Tabata did not rule it out entirely. He said that if they are given the opportunity to release some spin-offs, then a game like the one mentioned could be considered.

That is far from solid confirmation that a spin-off featuring an all-female main cast is going to be released, but that Tabata did not dismiss the possibility at least offers some hope that perhaps someday, a game like that could hit store shelves.

More news about "Final Fantasy 15" should be made available in the near future.