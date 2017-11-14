A First Look at Jodie Whittaker's 'Doctor Who'

Jodi Whittaker is the first-ever female Doctor in the long-running BBC science fiction program "Doctor Who." This Time Lord's (or should we say Time Lady's) look has been revealed, and it is very reflective of the show's extensive history.

Facebook/DoctorWho A promotional image for BBC's "Doctor Who" series.

As revealed in a photo uploaded on the official Twitter page of the franchise, the 13th Doctor sports teal culottes with yellow suspenders paired with a striped shirt and a long trench coat. She is also wearing boots. And just behind her is every doctor's trusted time machine and spacecraft, the TARDIS.

Fans of the series have already dissected the look and generally approve of it, especially since it references previous incarnations of the Time Lord. For instance, the stripes are said to reference Tom Baker who wore a multi-colored striped scarf and to a lesser degree, it could also be an ode to Colin Baker who used to wear a multi-colored coat and outfit.

The coat itself is also a nod to David Tennant's Doctor, Tom Baker's, who wore an oversized coat in his final series, and Jon Pertwee's, who donned Victorian cape cloaks.

As for the boots, they reference Matt Smith, Christopher Eccleston, and Colin Baker.

Though Whittaker's new look is loaded with history, some fans have noticed that his Doctor does not have a tie which, to them, is symbolic of the titular character.

Joining Whittaker in this brand new season of the hit series are Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill, and Sharon D. Clarke.

Whittaker will succeed 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi, whose final run on the franchise will be the annual Christmas Special scheduled to air next month. She will make her debut as the 13th Doctor on the said Christmas Special.

A brand new season of "Doctor Who" will kick off with an hour-long episode in the fall of 2018. It entire installment should have a 10-week run, with 50-minute episodes.