'A Hat in Time' Update: Devs Add Full Modding Support to Game for Free

Gears for Breakfast "A Hat in Time" follows the adventures of Hat Kid as she tries to rebuild and refuel her spaceship to return home.

Gears for Breakfast has released a new update to "A Hat in Time" that fully integrates complete mod support.

"We love mods. Ever since releasing A Hat in Time, we've seen our modding community achieve fantastic feats, such as all-new chapters, hats, badges, and more. To celebrate, we're releasing our first major Windows A Hat in Time update: The Modding Update," the developers wrote on a Steam post.

Not only are mods now easier to access and use in the game, they will now have a direct impact on the base game itself. By playing and completing user-created levels, players will earn Rift Tokens, the in-game currency that can be used to purchase various cosmetics.

Gears for Breakfast also announced that it will be adding two community-made mods into the main game: Dye-able Main Game Hats by That Girl and a complete German fan translation by a whole group of creators. Gears for Breakfast writes that the creators of these two mods have been compensated and credited for their work and that they hope to officially add more mods in the future as well.

Finally, the developers have announced a mapping contest that aims to bring high-quality maps to their game. Up until April 27, interested creators are challenged to create, test, and upload their own Purple Time Rift to the Steam Workshop with a specific tag to indicate their entry. After the deadline, the top 20 voted entries will be reviewed by the developers themselves and they will choose the top 3 maps that will split the cash prize.

Whoever gets first place will net themselves a nice $500 reward, while second and third will get $350 and $150, respectively. If the entries are of high enough quality, they may even get a chance to become an official part of "A Hat in Time" for all owners.

"A Hat in Time" is available now on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The developers have previously established that they have no plans to release the game on the Nintendo Switch.