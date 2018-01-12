A Miraculous Bible Survives the Fires of Persecution

Christians said they saw a "sign from God" following a firebombing attack by Muslim militants on an evangelical church in Kyrgyzstan. The flames burned through much of the interior but stopped at the open Bible on the altar.

"This is an amazing sign," said a man identified only as Paul, from Operation Mark, a partner of Release International in Kyrgyzstan.

"This happened once before when Communists set fire to a Pentecostal Church during the night. The Bible and that building survived too, and there is no doubt the church in Kyrgyzstan will survive — and continue to preach the gospel."

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/news/militant-muslims-firebomb-evangelical-church-in-kyrgyzstan-flames-stop-at-open-bible-213230/