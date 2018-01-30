'A.P. Bio' Season 1 News: Jack Brushes Off Principal Durbin, Outlines His Plans in New Sneak Peeks

Facebook/NBCAPBio Promotional image for 'A.P. Bio'

A new sneak peek has been released for the upcoming comedy series, "A.P. Bio."

Obtained and published by TVLine, the sneak peek opens mid-scene, with Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) asking a student to stand up and read her "homework" out loud just as Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) walks in the room.

The student (Allisyn Arm) then proceeds to read something inappropriate, which is part of Jack's catfishing assignment to the whole class involving his nemesis, Miles Leonard. Principal Durbin is, of course, flabbergasted. He tells Jack that he has already requested a new chair for him before questioning his approach to biology, which Jack simply dismisses.

Jack's chair breaking was previously previewed in another sneak peek released online. The clip is taken from the premiere episode, where Jack first introduces himself to his class. As glimpsed in a previous video, Jack's students wait anxiously in class for him to arrive. They rush to the window when they hear a commotion outside. The commotion is actually Jack crashing into the school sign and chasing a bicycle rider away with a tire iron.

When he arrives in class, he tells the students to shut up and takes their seats before taking his own. Unfortunately, his chair is broken as it is missing a wheel. He shoves it into the table before introducing himself as "an award-winning philosophy scholar" who has better things to do than to teach AP Bio. He makes it clear that there will be no teaching or learning involved in his class. He continues to detail what his plans are for the year, with the main goal of destroying his enemy and taking his job for himself.

And, apart from Principal Durbin, Jack also comes across other teachers at the school. As Howerton previewed, his character "ultimately ends up reluctantly becoming really close" to three female teachers: Mary, Stef and Michelle.

"A.P. Bio" will premiere with a special preview on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 9:30 p.m. EST on NBC.