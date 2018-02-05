Sora Yorimo Tooi Basho Official Site Screenshot of the main protagonists, Mari Tamaki, Shirase Kobuchizawa, Hinata Miyake, and Yuzuki Shiraishi from the Japanese adventure anime series, "Sora Yorimo Tooi Basho - A Story that leads to the Antarctica," also simply known as "A Place Further Than the Universe."

The expedition to Antarctica is about to begin for Mari and her friends on the next episode of the Japanese adventure anime series, "Sora Yorimo Tooi Basho - A Story That Leads to Antarctica,"

The previous episode of the series, which is also known as "A Place Further Than the Universe," featured the girls preparing for the first leg of their trip to Antarctica, a feat that nobody else outside of their circle believed they could do. Most notable of which was Mari's childhood friend, Megumi, whom Mari used to rely on so much.

Megumi has already shown a hint of envy in an earlier episode when it became apparent that Mari was taking this Antarctica expedition seriously. And now that the girls were about to leave for the first leg of what was previously thought to be an impossible trip, Megumi felt somewhat left behind, and thus started spreading rumors about her own friend.

Megumi and Mari did make up before the latter left, but it will be interesting to see how their friendship can continue to grow once Mari returns from Antarctica.

In the meantime, the synopsis for the upcoming sixth episode reveals that the girls will be arriving in Singapore for transfer on their way to Perth, Australia, where the Antarctic Expedition will begin. While in Singapore, the girls will take advantage of their free time to explore the place. However, Mari will notice something strange about Hinata and will ask her friend if she is perhaps hiding something from the entire group.

What new things are the girls about to experience together in Singapore? What new revelations are they about to learn about themselves and each other? Will they all be able to leave for Perth, or is one girl's journey about to end prematurely, as teased in the preview for the upcoming episode?

"A Place Further than the Universe" airs on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and at 11:30 p.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.