Uchuu Yorimo Tooi Basho Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese original anime series, “Sora Yorimo Tooi Basho (A Place Further Than the Universe),” which is scheduled to premiere in January 2018.

An adventurous trip towards Antarctica has found its root in one girl's lacking feelings of self-worth and another girl's quest to find her missing mother in the Japanese adventure anime series, "Sora Yorimo Tooi Basho (A Place Further Than the Universe)."

The original television anime debuted with an episode that introduced its viewers to two of the four girls who are embarking on this journey.

A second-year high school student named Mari Tamaki, also known to her friends as Kimari, who one day realized she had not been making the best of her youth, thought about leaving school and going on an impulsive trip. Her fears and inhibitions, however, have always kept her from following through with her plans.

But things changed after her path crosses with that of Shirase Kobuchizawa, a fellow second-year high school student in the same school, who dropped an envelope containing one million yen.

Kimari found the envelope, and it was her determination to find its owner that ultimately brought her to Shirase, who revealed that she had been saving up money for a trip to Antarctica to look for her missing mother. It was at this point that Kimari decided to accompany Shirase on what seems to be an impossible feat, especially for a couple of girls like Kimari and Shirase on a journey towards the bottom-most part of the earth.

An after-credits scene features the curious and responsible Hinata Miyake checking out the bottom of a globe at the convenience store, wherein she's working part-time.

How will Hinata and the two girls' paths cross in the upcoming next episode? And what part will Hinata be playing in the group? What could the motivation be behind her seeming desire to go to Antarctica?

"A Place Further than the Universe" airs on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and at 11:30 p.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.