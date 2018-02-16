Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual for the television original Japanese anime series, "Sora Yori mo Tooi Basho: A Story that leads to the Antarctica," also simply known as "A Place Further Than the Universe," written by Jukki Hanada and produced by Madhouse.

The girls are getting closer to fulfilling their dream of reaching Antarctica on the Japanese adventure anime series, "Sora Yori mo Tooi Basho: A Story that leads to Antarctica," also simply known as "A Place Further Than the Universe."

It may not have been an easy road to take, but Mari and her friends have overcome all obstacles in their way to prove to other people that when they put their heart into doing something, the universe conspires to get them there with perseverance and hard work. However, it seems that a complication that's far beyond their control is about to hit them, literally, as the expedition ship heads to Antarctica.

In a very brief post-credit scene, it was teased that the ship may be hitting on some really big and angry waves on their way to their destination. And it seems like this will become very problematic, especially after the girls noted in the previous episode how seemingly understaffed the expedition was.

Moreover, traveling out at sea for probably the first time in their lives, the effects of the ship being tossed back and forth by big waves could doubtlessly cause some, if not all of the girls to grow sick and perhaps even question their intentions for going on this expedition.

But since they have been able to overcome the previous challenges together, will they be able to help each other out of this upcoming challenge, especially since they are already so close to their goal?

"A Place Further than the Universe" airs on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and at 11:30 p.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.