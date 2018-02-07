'A Quiet Place' News, Release Date: Super Bowl Spot Serves Up a Muted Yet Terrifying Preview

Facebook/AQuietPlaceMovie Promotional image for 'A Quiet Place'

Paramount Pictures debuted a new TV spot for "A Quiet Place" during the recent Super Bowl, and it delivered a hushed yet scary presence.

The 30-second spot laid out the premise of the film. It opened with Emily Blunt, director and co-star John Krasinski's real-life wife, watching the news reporting of an attack throughout the entire world. After that, most of the clip is silent. The family of four quietly walk barefoot on a sand path to avoid making a sound, which the mysterious threat is attracted to. Suddenly, their son's toy plane makes a loud noise, and Krasinski jumps into action.

"Whatever is hunting them is everywhere," Krasinski said in a video interview released by Paramount Pictures. "It's all throughout the world. There's nowhere to go."

The director explained that the family lives in complete silence, making sure that everything they do does not make a peep. This was evident in the teaser trailer Paramount Pictures released in November, with the kids playing on the carpet and using cloth-based pieces for monopoly. Krasinski also outlined other things the family does to stay alive — walking on sand paths, speaking sign language and using lights to communicate.

"Obviously, living silently is an impossibility. They have to figure out which sounds are safe and which sounds aren't safe," he said. "This movie, it's extremely scary and so emotional. It's a really intense experience."

The film offers an interesting take on a scary film, spending most of the movie's duration in silence. But, Krasinski contends that silence is just as important as everything else in the film, if not more so.

"Silence is absolutely a character in the movie, along with each family member," he told IGN. "The idea of silence can be jarring in many ways, and so off-putting, that it gives the movie a tone that other movies don't have."

"A Quiet Place" will premiere on April 6.