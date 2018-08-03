A Renewal Is Coming to America's Churches!

In my post on Monday, I asserted that a revitalization wave is about to come to our churches, and I am really serious and optimistic about it. In that article, I shared how churches will be impacted from a high-level perspective. In this post, I will explain why I see this major trend on the horizon.

I began with the total number of churches in North America, about 350,000. For many reasons, we can't get a precise number, but I believe our estimates are close.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/5-reasons-north-american-churches-will-see-a-wave-of-revitalization.html