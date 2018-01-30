'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Adds Beth Grant for Season 3; Season 2 Premieres in March

Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events" (ASOUE) season 2 will launch on the platform in March. The third season, however, has been filming in Vancouver since fall last year and production recently added Beth Grant to the show.

Grant's casting confirmation came from a photo posted on Instagram. The actress also confirmed in her own account that she's staying in Vancouver for the time being, which meant that she's in the middle of filming.

It's still unclear what role Grant will play in "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 3. Fans speculate that she might be the villain known in the book source as the Woman With Hair But No Beard.

The character originally appeared in the 10th book of Lemony Snicket's "A Series of Unfortunate Events." The third season on Netflix will cover books 10 to 13 of the classic children's literature that Daniel Handler wrote. Handler is also involved in the show as one of the producers.

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 3 filmed immediately after work on season 2 wrapped. The simultaneous production was planned as early as the first season given the ages of its main stars, Malina Weissman (Violet Baudelaire) and Louis Hynes (Klaus Baudelaire) but producers had to wait and see how Netflix subscribers received the series.

"We couldn't have filmed all three seasons in a row," Handler explained when the show debuted in early 2017. "We're hoping that with the reception the show has been getting, we can film those seasons so that at the end of the series, the Baudelaires aren't in their 30s and we're wondering why they're still worried about their guardians."

Meanwhile, Netflix confirmed that "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 would launch with 10 episodes on Friday, March 30, at 3:00 a.m. EST. This installment will cover books four to eight of the series.

The second season will feature new characters like Jacques Snicket (Nathan Fillion), Jerome Squalor (Tony Hale), Esme Squalor (Lucy Punch), Vice Principal Nero (Robert Bart) and an unnamed librarian played by Sara Rue. The show also stars Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf and Patrick Warburton as Lemony Snicket.