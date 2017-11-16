'A Series of Unfortunate Events' News: Dylan Kingwell Confirms He's In Season 2 and 3

The second season of Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events" (ASOUE) nears its premiere and the cast and crew are already working on season 3. Young star Dylan Kingwell confirms he's in both seasons as supporting character Duncan Quagmire.

YouTube/Netflix The Baudelaire orphans' saga and adventures continue in "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 and 3 on Netflix.

Kingwell confirmed in an exclusive interview that he's back "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 3. He was in the table read a few weeks ago, which came right after the show wrapped up filming season 2.

"What they're doing is shooting seasons 2 and 3 all together," the young actor said. "We're taking a break for November and December and then coming back to shoot season 3 in January."

Kingwell's character first showed up at the end of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 1, which debuted in January 2017, and he had little scenes. The actor revealed his character will be in at least five episodes out of 10 in season 2.

The second season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" will cover books four to eight of Daniel Handler's masterpiece. The third season will cover books nine to 13, the final chapter of the classic children's story.

The series tracks the Baudelaire orphans as they try to evade the evil Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) who is after their inheritance. Olaf wears different disguises to fool the kids' guardians but the children always know it's him.

Handler, meanwhile, revealed that his involvement as head writer on the show was scaled down for season 3. Since he's done with the scripts, he won't be hanging around on the set much longer.

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 will likely begin streaming after the holidays. An official announcement, including the season's first teaser, should be coming from Netflix soon.

Meanwhile, Kingwell is having quite a year as a budding actor. He's also part of the cast of this season's highly-rated new show "The Good Doctor," which stars Freddie Highmore. Kingwell plays the younger version of Steve Murphy, Highmore's character's brother, who regularly appears in a series of flashbacks.