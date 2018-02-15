'A Series of Unfortunate Events' News: Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer for 'Quite Dreadful' Season 2

Facebook/UnfortunateEventsNetflix Promotional image for 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'

Netflix has released the first teaser for the upcoming second season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

The teaser opens with Patrick Warburton's Lemony Snicket from a promotional video for the first season of the Netflix series. Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) interrupts the video, opting to introduce the much worse second season himself.

"There's more villainous treachery, more treacherous villains, angry villagers, unwanted elective surgeries, man-eating lions, more violence, fire and despair," he says with joy. "It's really going to be quite dreadful. I can't wait!"

As with season 1, fans can expect Count Olaf to don more disguises. It also looks like there will be more danger ahead for the Baudelaire children. Apart from the show's returning stars, the teaser also featured glimpses at some of the new faces, including Lucy Punch and Roger Bart. As previously reported, the second season will also introduce characters played by Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, and Sara Rue. Fillion is set to play Lemony Snicket's brother.

The streaming giant has already given the series a third season renewal order, but fans will be saddened to know that there will be no more seasons beyond that. This much was revealed by Harris when he spoke to TV Guide (via SlashFilm).

"We're three seasons all in," he said. "We've intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books. We've added a few characters that aren't in the books, we've added some songs that you probably couldn't put into the books, but for the most part we're sticking to the structure of what already worked."

Executive producer David Handler has said that the second season of the show, which is based on a children's novel series of the same name, will cover "The Austere Academy" through "The Carnivorous Carnival." The final season will be based on "The Slippery Slope" all the way to "The End."

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 will be released on March 30 on Netflix.