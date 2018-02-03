'A Series of Unfortunate Events' News, Rumor: Season 3 Might Not Be the End for the Show After All?

Netflix A still from "A Series of Unfortunate Events"

The most recent live-action adaptation of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" was originally meant to last three seasons only.

Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) himself confirmed this in an interview with TV Guide. In it, the actor said, "We're three seasons all in. We've intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books. We've added a few characters that aren't in the books, we've added some songs that you probably couldn't put into the books, but for the most part, we're sticking to the structure of what already worked."

Interestingly, the article on the abovementioned publication has been taken down, which is understood by some as a possibility that "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 3 might not be the end of the story of the brilliant Baudelaire children just yet.

So far, however, the Netflix series has been to the letter in adapting the books by Daniel Handler who wrote them under the pseudonym Lemony Snicket, played by Patrick Warburton on the show.

The first season covered the first four of 13 installments across eight episodes. The second season will get an extra couple of episodes to bring the next five books to life. The third season should finish up the series with the final four books.

In the TV industry today, however, going beyond the source material is not entirely unprecedented. In fact, "A Series of Unfortunate Events" did it in the first season by featuring extra scenes of the Quagmire family that were not present in the books.

"Big Little Lies" is also a prime example of going past the print. The award-winning HBO hit was supposed to be a limited series adapted the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, but the sweeping success of the show earned it a second season.

The same might be the case for "A Series of Unfortunate Events" should fans want more beyond season 3. The show can go on by diving deeper into the mysteries of the V.F.D., an enigmatic group that readers do not know much about, save for the symbol that they use, which is an eye.

Filming for "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 3 began last month, and the second season will be available to stream on Netflix come March 30.