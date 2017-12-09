(Photo: YouTube/Netflix) A screenshot from "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

More colorful costumes and misfortunes are coming in "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2.

Entertainment Weekly has shared first look images for the show's return to the small screen next year. The new season will cover the next five books in the bestselling series written by Lemony Snicket.

That is from "The Austere Academy" to "The Carnivorous Carnival," each of which promise more bad luck for the Baudelaire orphans such as dealing with a horrible classmate and avoiding getting dismembered.

Executive producer Barry Sonnenfeld promise that there will be "more action" in "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 as things become "a little darker and sadder." Neil Patrick Harris, who will be back as the conniving Count Olaf, went on to say:

Now that we're in season 2 — and I think the same is true with the books — now the Baudelaires can start to take some control and try and take more action. I think season 2 ends up being a little bigger in its scope and scale, but also allows for a little bit of a more fevered heartbeat from our protagonists.

To make matters worse, Harris teases that Olaf will become "more and more overtly unhinged" in "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2, adding that "the road that he is on is veering in all sorts of maddening directions."

As if Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny (Presley Smith) did not have enough on their plate already, Count Olaf will also earn a new accomplice next season.

Fans of the books would also know that the trio will be off to live with another adult, who, unfortunately, is no better than Count Olaf.

Lucy Punch will make her debut as their trendy guardian Esme Squalor, who happens to be the city's sixth most important financial advisor, in "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2. Harris has this to say about the new character:

Lucy Punch is kind of a genius. I can't wait for everyone to see her take on her character. She's almost a livewire of electricity that is just unhinged and everywhere, yet fully guarded and in control, but not. It's a great performance.

It would not take long for Count Olaf to catch wind of this, which leads to another colorful character — the European auctioneer Günther.

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 will pick up from where the first season left off, with the three youngsters at the Prufrock Preparatory School.

There, they will have to put up with Carmelita Spats (Kitana Turnbull), who they meet almost immediately this season, based on the new still.

Images from the episodes based on "The Hostile Hospital" and "The Ersatz Elevator" were also revealed. As the titles suggest, Violet, Klaus and Sunny will find themselves in these nightmarish locations as they attempt to get away from Count Olaf in "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2.