Facebook/UnfortunateEventsNetflix Promo image for Netflix's adaptation of Lemony Snicket's 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'

Netflix has revealed first look photos for the upcoming second season of its take on the classic "A Series of Unfortunate Events" that show Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) in his new disguise.

Several photos that have recently been made available by Netflix have provided more clues as to what kind of events unfold in season 2.

In a couple of the photos, Count Olaf was seen as European auctioneer Günther and was joined by Esmé Squalor (Lucy Punch) who, in the books, loved introducing herself as the "sixth most important financial advisor" in the city. It was in the series' sixth installment titled "The Ersatz Elevator" where Esmé and Count Olaf became friends.

Esmé, an antagonist in the story, was first introduced as a guardian of the Baudelaire orphans. She and Count Olaf were also seen posing as medical personnel in a plot that was probably based on the series' eighth book titled "The Hostile Hospital."

Meanwhile, the Baudelaire orphans Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes) and Sunny (Presley Smith) were also seen in one photo attending the Prufrock Preparatory School. The same photo showed the characters meeting their adversary in the upcoming season, Carmelita Spats (Kitana Turnbull).

In the books, Carmelita was introduced as the adoptive daughter of Esmé and Count Olaf so it is no wonder why she is likely to give the Baudelaire orphans a hard time in their new school.

While the Baudelaire orphans appear to be in for a tough time with Carmelita around, Harris told Entertainment Weekly: "Now that we're in season 2 -- and I think the same is true with the books -- now the Baudelaires can start to take some control and try and take more action."

In an earlier interview this year with the same publication, author Lemony Snicket -- whose real name is Daniel Handler -- confirmed that the 10 episodes of season 2 would be based on the installments "The Austere Academy," "The Ersatz Elevator," "The Vile Village," "The Hostile Hospital," and "The Carnivorous Carnival" -- the five books that followed the first four titles covered in the show's eight-episode season 1.

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 is slated to premiere in 2018 on Netflix.