Facebook/UnfortunateEventsNetflix Promo image for A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2

The Baudelaire orphans will face darker times ahead based on the official trailer for "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2.

After being subjected to a lot of suffering under their ruthless uncle Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), the orphans Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and baby Sunny (Presley Smith) will find themselves in a different environment as they enter the Prufrock Preparatory School as seen in the promo trailer that was released by Netflix.

But instead of feeling safer and happier, the Baudelaire kids will still undergo different kinds of torture such as having to live in a crab-filled room, among others.

Count Olaf will also continue to breathe down the children's necks, and he seemed more determined to make their lives extra difficult. "I won't be satisfied with just your fortune. I will obliterate you in the cruelest way possible!" the cruel actor told the kids in the promo video.

Aside from the boarding school, the Baudelaires will also move from one place to another. This includes a fancy-looking home, the Vile Village, a spooky carnival, as well as a filthy and scary looking hospital. But a small flicker of hope can also be seen in the trailer when the Baudelaires meet the Quagmires, another set of orphans whose story is eerily similar to theirs.

The second season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" is reportedly based from the next four books from Snicket's bestselling saga of the same title, including "The Austere Academy," "The Ersatz Elevator," "The Vile Village," and "The Hostile Hospital."

The new season will also introduce several new characters like Prufrock Preparatory School vice-principal Nero (Roger Bart), a student named Carmelita Spats (Kitana Turnball), husband and wife Esme (Lucy Punch) and Tony Squalor (Tony Hale), Heimlich Hospital's blind clerk Hal (David Alan Grier), the carnival freak named Kevin (Robbie Amell), and Jacques Snicket (Nathan Fillion).

Netflix will drop all the eight episodes of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 on Friday, March 30.