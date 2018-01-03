(Photo: Netflix) The Baudelaires' troubles are far from over in "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2.

Netflix has announced that the Lemony Snicket series will not premiere until March 30, which means that it will be more than a year of waiting before fans can check back in on the Baudelaire trio.

Viewers got to binge-watch all eight episodes of the first season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events," which covered the first four books in Snicket's bestselling series, Jan. 13 last year.

The streaming giant tapped Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) himself to introduce the new season's first teaser (embedded below), which was released on Netflix exclusively and was only shared in social media the following day. In the clip, the villain says:

I'm so sorry to disturb your recovery, but it's time for us to get this New Year's Day binge started. But those are the same people who wouldn't recognize handsome if it set your house on fire. So dive on in, distract yourself with this first look at season 2 of "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

The new season will have 10 episodes and will cover the next five books in the series namely "The Austere Academy," "The Ersatz Elevator," "The Vile Village," "The Hostile Hospital" and "The Carnivorous Carnival," which will all make for some miserable but nail-biting scenes, as fans of the source material would expect.

Those who read the books will know that Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny (Presley Smith) will have to deal with a horrible classmate and a not so-friendly town among many other horrendous things (the teaser showed the kids falling down an elevator shaft) as they continue their efforts to escape the grasp of their evil guardian and find answers about their parents.

Thankfully, it will not be all bad as they will find new friends in "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 in the Quagmire siblings, who are sent in the same boarding school after their parents perished in a fire.