'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Season 2 to Premiere in March on Netflix?

Is "A Series of Unfortunate Events" (ASOUE) season 2 up for a March 2018 premiere on Netflix? The streaming platform has not given a confirmed date for the show's return but a voice actor posted the information on his social media.

Netflix "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 with the Baudelaire kids is almost ready to return on Netflix.

Emre Bekman said on his Twitter that the second season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" will arrive on the platform on Friday, March 30. The first season debuted on Friday the 13th last January and fans earlier speculated that Netflix will launch ASOUE season 2 on another Friday the 13th as it fitted the show's theme.

Showrunner Barry Sonnenfeld stated via Slashfilm in May that the ASOUE season 2 might be on Netflix in the first quarter of 2018. The show wrapped up filming the second season just before the fall and the cast and crew immediately jumped back to production to film season 3.

"It won't be before that but we're still trying to figure that out based on post-production," Sonnenfeld said of the second season's premiere. "[There are] some other issues that we got to make sure we can deliver on time."

Meanwhile, filming "A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 and 3 back-to-back is necessary since the show features mainly adolescents who are slowly changing physically in real life. The events covering the stories in the book versions the show based from took place within a year and a half only, which means that Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis) and baby Sunny shouldn't age so fast.

"Given how quickly young actors age and change, we're trying to film everything as quickly as possible," book author and executive producer Daniel Handler stated.

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2, however, won't follow the book series to the letter. The upcoming installment will actually expound on a character that book readers haven't encountered yet, as Sonnenfeld confirmed in the SlashFilm interview.

The second season will tackle the stories in books five to eight among 13 books. It will open with the Baudelaire orphans attending boarding school and meeting the Quagmire siblings who were briefly seen in the final scene of ASOUE season 1.

The Baudelaire kids, however, will have to leave school and an entire village will look after them for the time being. This installment will end with the kids at the carnival, which will then kick off the events of season 3.

The first season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" is still up for viewing on Netflix with eight episodes. Neil Patrick Harris also stars as the villain Count Olaf.