'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Season 3 Casting News: Allison Williams to Portray Mysterious Role

Facebook/UnfortunateEventsNetflix Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf in a promo poster for 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'

Netflix tapped Allison Williams to be part of the upcoming installments of "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

The "Girls" star reportedly joined the cast of the web series adaptation of Lemony Snicket's best-selling book series with the same title. However, the details about her character remain under wraps.

But Entertainment Weekly revealed that Williams' character will be introduced in season 2. She has also been revealed to be on the set of the series in Vancouver to film her scenes for season 3.

Meanwhile, Neil Patrick Harris confirmed that the third installment of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" will be its last.

In an interview with TVLine, the actor who plays the role of the ruthless Count Olaf in the series, confirmed that they really intended to come out with three seasons of the show. "It makes me feel like we're doing a specific piece of art, as opposed to just hoping that the zeitgeist holds us up for as many seasons as people can stomach," the actor stated.

The actor also revealed that fans should also expect to see how the Baudelaire children — Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny (Presley Smith) — manage to learn how to deal with their situation better.

"They're more active because they are out of the fog of dismay and passive upset," he also said. "Before they were being shuffled; now they realize they have to shuffle themselves... So Olaf is more chasing moving targets as opposed to plotting against static ones," the actor added.

Harris also hinted that the Baudelaires will come to terms with the fact that they cannot rely on any adults to help them. "They're the only ones that can solve their own problems. So they're working towards a conclusion that's satisfying to them," he stated.

The second season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" will be released by Netflix on Friday, March 30.