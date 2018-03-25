'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Season 4 Renewal: Will Netflix Go Beyond the Lemony Snicket Books?

Facebook/UnfortunateEventsNetflix Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf in a promotional image for "A Series of Unfortunate Events"

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" is set to conclude its run with season 3, but there are those who cannot help but wonder if they can follow adventures of the Baudelaire children beyond the written word.

Neil Patrick Harris, who plays Count Olaf in the show based on the 13-book series by Lemony Snicket, has time and again, confirmed that the show was always planned to run for three seasons only.

The first season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" covered the first four books in eight episodes. The second season will make up the next five books in the series — from "The Austere Academy" to "The Carnivorous Carnival." The third season should be all about the final four books.

However, it is not unlikely small screen adaptations based on books to go beyond the source material. Such was the case for "Big Little Lies" and "The Sinner," which will be returning for a second season after both being billed as limited series because of their success.

In an interview with Variety, Harris emphasized that he is "done" with "A Series of Unfortunate Events" series, noting that they are following the books "faithfully."

"I won't spoil it, but the books were written to have a conclusion. And I think I come at this as an actor with an adrenaline and a kind of masochism knowing that there's an end," the "How I Met Your Mother" alum said.

"We film on the West Coast, and I live on the East Coast. What always appealed to me was that we're not only doing a filmed version of these books, but a Netflix version. When it's done, the episodes can live there and be new to people that haven't seen it," he went on to say.

In the same interview, Harris talked about playing Olaf in "A Series of Unfortunate Events," saying that he loves being on set and getting the prosthetics on and just "all of us working together and to make something cool."

The "How I Met Your Mother" alum says that his Olaf transformation takes two hours, although he does not mind the whole process because he wants the artists to "feel like craftsmen being honored for what it is that they're doing, as opposed to a rushed 75 minutes."

Olaf does a lot of disguises on the show. This will be even truer in "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 as he chases the Baudelaires through a boarding school, hospital, a village, and more.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok/Files Actress Allison Williams arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California in this March 2, 2014 file photo.

Just recently, "Get Out" star Allison Williams has been confirmed to appear in the new season. However, Netflix is keeping the details about the character she will play except that she will reprise that role in the third season as well.

Those who read the books believe that she will play the role of Snicket's sister Kit, who was briefly a teacher at the Prufrock Preparatory School, where the Baudelaire children were dropped off by the end of the first season. The character's involvement spans up to the last book, making it very likely that Williams was tapped to play her.

Thankfully, fans will not have to wonder long enough as "A Series of Unfortunate Events" season 2 drops on Netflix on March 30.