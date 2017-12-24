'A Star is Born' Remake's Release Date Moved Anew

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Musician Lady Gaga arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

Warner Bros. has pushed back the release of "A Star is Born" anew, setting an Oct. 5, 2018 release date for Bradley Cooper's remake of the popular drama. The movie was originally slated for release on Sept. 28, 2018, but the studio announced in September that it would release the movie on May 18, 2018. Now, the studio has reportedly decided to release the project during the awards season in fall.

The reason behind the decision to move the release date to October 2018 is reportedly positive. According to reports, the studio heads were impressed with the current edit of the film and the performances of its two leads, so they decided to put it back in line to be considered by judges during next year's awards season.

Production for the "A Star is Born" remake started back in April. With the movie's new and presumably final October 2018 release date, fans can expect it to face stiff competition at the box office, going up against Sony's "Spider-Man" spinoff "Venom" and 20th Century Fox's "Bad Times at the El Royale." Meanwhile, its May 2018 release date would have pitted it against Sony's horror thriller "Slender Man" and two of the biggest movies of 2018, Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" and Disney's "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story."

"A Star is Born" stars Cooper as country music singer Jackson Maine, who is on the verge of losing his career. Starring alongside him is Lady Gaga, who plays Ally, a rising star whom Jackson starts to develop a love affair with. Eventually, however, Jackson realizes that as Ally rises to the top, his own glory fades.

Lady Gaga has reportedly composed all the original songs in the movie. Other stars who will perform in the movie are Dave Chappelle, Sam Elliot, and Andrew Dice Clay.

The "A Star is Born" remake will arrive in theaters on Oct. 5, 2018.