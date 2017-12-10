'A Way Out' Game Release Date Set for March 2018

"A Way Out" has a release date, The Game Awards viewers found out in a rather colorful fashion on Thursday, Dec. 7. The co-op game is due to come out on March 23, 2018.

Electronic Arts also revealed their special promo for the game, since perhaps it takes two players to make any progress in "A Way Out." It's called "friends pass free trial," and it lets two people play the game the way it's meant to be played, even if just one of them has bought a copy.

Electronic Arts Leo and Vincent, two men who don't know each other need to find a way to break out of prison and continue on together beyond the prison walls.

The promo will be available as soon as "A Way Out" launches before summer next year, although both players will need to have an EA account ready to use the free trial promo, according to Gamespot.

Both players will also need to be connected online to play co-op this way, even if they are playing on the same couch. The promo would also work only for friends on the same platform, so PlayStation Plus players can only play with each other, and likewise for the Xbox Live Gold members.

As EA and awards host Geoff Keighley started to present the game and its launch date, game director Jose Fares came onstage to deliver a message of his own.

"I'm so passionate to be here, so excited to be meeting these industry people," he started amiably enough, but his later statements have Keighley trying to restrain him, according to PC Gamer.

"The Oscars should f*** themselves up. This is the s***. I'm telling you. This is the real s***," he said emphatically, before launching into swearing and ranting about his game's publisher, EA, and the loot box controversy.

The video below shows Josef Fares explaining how "A Way Out" plays out as a mandatory two-player split-screen co-op game. The prison break title is set to launch on March 23, 2018.