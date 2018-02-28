'A Way Out' News: Game Has Gone Gold, Set to Release on March 23

EA "A Way Out" tells the story of Leo and Vincent, two convicts who work together to break out of prison.

EA's upcoming cooperative prison escape game "A Way Out" has officially gone gold according to director Josef Fares. This means that development for what will be in the game when it ships out in March is finally done.

"[A Way Out] has gone golden," wrote Fares on Twitter. "I can't even describe my excitement. Get ready on March 23."

First announced in June 2017 at EA's press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), "A Way Out" is a split-screen cooperative game where two players must work together in order to successfully break out of prison.

As previously mentioned, an interesting aspect of "A Way Out" is that it is deliberately presented in a split-screen format, regardless if the game is being played locally or through online co-op. This means that both players will always be able to see what the other is doing and can better synchronize their actions.

Because the game has to be played cooperatively, it was previously announced that as long as at least one person owned a copy of the game, a friend can hop in and play online for free.

Josef Fares is best known for developing "Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons," an adventure game that came out for the previous generation of consoles and PC in 2013. Similar to "A Way Out," the game required two characters to work together in order to finish the game. Unlike "A Way Out," the game is intended to be played alone.

It received critical acclaim for its unique gameplay mechanic and how it was able to tell an emotionally moving story with barely any actual dialogue. Because of its success, many have high expectations for "A Way Out" due to how similar it looks to "Brothers" from a gameplay perspective.

"A Way Out" will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 23.