'A Wrinkle In Time' And 'Black Panther' Compete For Top Box Office Spot

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Fans rejoice in the diversity represented in both "A Wrinkle In Time" and "Black Panther."

Disney has been having quite a success on the big screen. This weekend, "Black Panther" and "A Wrinkle in Time" won the top two spots in the box office.

The two have been competing tightly for the top spot in the box office. On Friday, Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle In Time" knocked down "Black Panther" to second place, as per Screenrant.

The film adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's 1962 novel grossed about $10.2 million on Friday, making Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther's" $10 million gross on Friday move to second place. This makes "A Wrinkle in Time" the first movie to beat "Black Panther" since the latter's debut three weeks ago.

However, "Black Panther" quickly redeemed the top spot at the North American box office. Throughout the weekend, the film gained $41.1 million. "A Wrinkle In Time" held a close score with $33.3 million.

"When you think about having two films at the top of the box office, it's definitely a win all around," said Disney's worldwide theatrical distribution president Dave Hollis, told USA Today.

"We're feeling good about this start. ... We're feeling good about what, for us, is a little family competition between now and (the Easter holiday)," he added.

"Black Panther" has been topping the weekend domestic box office for four consecutive weeks now, a first for a film launched in February. It has now gained a domestic total of $562 million, with more than a billion dollars globally.

Only 33 movies have ever exceeded a billion dollars in gross, according to Cinema Blend. Five other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have also fit the mark.

The diversity and rich culture seen in both "A Wrinkle in Time" and "Black Panther" of Disney have also been part of the talks among viewers. Both films boast of not just black actors but also black filmmakers. Two black directors topping the box office is not a common thing in the film industry.