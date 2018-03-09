'A Wrinkle in Time' Director Ava DuVernay Thinks 'Star Wars' Is Not for Her

Facebook/WrinkleinTimeMovie Disney's adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time" is slated to premiere in March 2018.

"A Wrinkle in Time" director Ava Duvernay has revealed that "Star Wars" is not for her. Earlier this week, the female black director took to social media to reveal that she's not the woman for the job.

There have long been talks about Disney possibly tapping a female director to direct "Star Wars." Although some fans hope to see Duvernay work on a future "Star Wars" movie, the director thinks she's not the right person to do it. So far, early reviews about "A Wrinkle in Time" are good, and it makes a lot of sense why she has turned down offers to take over a "Star Wars" project.

On Wednesday, a fan praised DuVernay on Twitter for her work on "A Wrinkle in Time," saying, "If Ava wasn't on the radar to direct 'Star Wars' before... she is now. Visuals were amazing. Messages in line with the Disney and Lucasfilm brand. Onward and upward. #awrinkleintime #blackexcellence." DuVernay responded to the tweet, saying, "'Star Wars' is not for me. But, very happy you dug A WRINKLE IN TIME. xo"

Before working on "A Wrinkle in Time," DuVernay offered J.J. Abrams some help when "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was in post-production. However, it looks like that's the only level of involvement that DuVernay wants to have in the "Star Wars" franchise. Previously, she also turned down offers to helm Marvel's "Black Panther," saying that it's not a "DuVernay film."

Although DuVernay did not reveal why she would not want to direct a "Star Wars" or a Marvel movie, there are speculations that fitting into such giant franchises is just not her kind of thing. Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time" is so far one of the biggest projects she has taken on since her directorial debut. She previously directed smaller films like "Selma," "Middle of Nowhere" and "I Will Follow."

"A Wrinkle in Time" is now showing in theaters worldwide.