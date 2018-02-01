Aaron Carter Announces Upcoming Tour and New Studio Album

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo) Singer Aaron Carter poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010.

Aaron Carter is getting his music career back on track.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old pop singer announced that "LøVë" will officially be out on Feb. 16. The upcoming studio album will be his first in 15 years.

"For me, it's all about the music. And if there is one lesson I've learned this [last] year, it's to not dwell on the past, but to live for the future," said Carter in a statement (via Entertainment Tonight). "I am so grateful to my fans and look forward to sharing this deeply personal music which came from the inner core of my heart and soul."

After the album drops, Carter will be on the road for a concert tour that will begin Feb. 22 in Teaneck, New Jersey. It will end March 16 on Kansasvill, Wisconsin. For complete details, fans can visit his official website.

2018 is shaping up to be a good year for Carter, who went through a rocky 2017. Last year, he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), hospitalized in Syracuse, followed by a stint in rehab. He also came out as bisexual, called it quits with his longtime girlfriend and had a public feud with his brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

In June 2017, Carter checked himself into St. Joseph's Hospital after struggling with "health issues." He also talked about being bullied and body-shamed by concertgoers when he performed at Sharkey's in Liverpool.

Carter spoke with TooFab last month and he mentioned that he is geared up to leave "a crazy" 2017 in the past. "2018's a great year," he shared. "I'm excited for it." As for what his new album will be about, Carter described it as something that's "very real" and relates to fans who are "going through heartbreak."