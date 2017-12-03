Aaron Carter Charged With Multiple Misdemeanor Charges Related to His July DUI Arrest

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo Singer Aaron Carter poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010.

Aaron Carter may have checked out of rehab, but it looks like his troubles aren't over yet.

It has been revealed that Aaron Carter has been charged with multiple misdemeanor charges following his recent exit from a rehabilitation facility. It hasn't been a day since the singer's discharge, but it looks there are a few things he still has to contend with.

The charges brought against him came after his DUI (driving under influence) arrest back in July. It has been reported back then that the 29-year-old Carter had been pulled over after he was suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs. Furthermore, he was also found to be in possession of marijuana as well as other drug-related objects. His then-girlfriend, Madison Parker, had also been taken into custody as she was with him at the time.

After this incident, the Georgia's Habersham County saw it fit to slap the former teen sensation a number of charges relating to his DUI refusal back in July.

2017 seems to have been quite a tumultuous year for Aaron Carter because apart from his DUI charge in July, he was also involved in a car crash as well as two welfare checks after concerned citizens tipped the authorities of the singer's curious behavior.

Shortly after these events, Carter made the decision to better himself starting with his checking into rehab in September. His time in rehab seems to have done the "I Want Candy" some good as evidenced by his obvious physical improvements especially that which pertains to his weight. During his time at the rehab facility, Carter had gained 30 pounds in his first month and then 45 pounds in his second one.

Carter also made a temporary leave from rehab early in October in order to settle some personal and legal matters but he quickly returned in order to finish his treatment.