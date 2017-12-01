Aaron Carter Checks Out of Rehab

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo Singer Aaron Carter poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010.

Aaron Carter has finally checked out of rehab.

Almost three months after checking himself into a rehabilitation facility, singer Aaron Carter announced that he has finally left the facility. At the time of his checking in, Carter's representatives had confirmed that he had entered the facility in order to improve his health and his overall wellness.

The former teen sensation had first entered rehab back in September following a series of unfortunate circumstances including a DUI (driving-under-influence) arrest back in July as well as possession of marijuana and other drug-related materials.

Regarding his entering into rehab, Carter himself had addressed his fans via Twitter saying: "My loved ones, I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself. I would also like to announce that I am releasing a gift to you on Oct. 27. In time for Halloween, a new version of 'I Want Candy.' 4 weeks later, I will be releasing my first single from my new album, LOVE. I'll see you soon looking amazing and ready to play all my new songs LIVE. Most importantly, my stressors haven't subsided with family and this year has been crazy and I need some time off from all of it."

Carter's stay at the rehabilitation facility had been cut short as he had to make a temporary exit in order to settle some "legal and personal matters," but it wasn't long until the 29-year-old returned to finish the program.

2017 had been quite a year for Aaron Carter as he had been embattled with a number of issues, including a DUI arrest, two welfare checks following a suicide tip from an unknown caller, as well as a car crash. Later this year, the singer also came out as bisexual and had subsequently split from his long-time girlfriend.

However, upon his checking into rehab, Carter also shared the progress he has had throughout his journey often posting on Instagram before and after pictures of himself, looking visibly healthier, gaining 30 pounds and then 45 later on.

Just last week, Carter posted a picture of himself working on new music which means he might just have a treat for his fans soon.