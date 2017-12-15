Aaron Carter Opens Up About Reconciling With Brother Nick: 'He Could Be a Punk Sometimes'

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo Singer Aaron Carter poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010.

Aaron Carter still has a lot of love for his brother, Nick, despite their rocky relationship.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Aaron Carter had opened up about his relationship with his older brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick. Just over the summer, Aaron and Nick had a bit of a feud beginning with the former's DUI arrest. But now, he says that despite their competitiveness, they will always have each other's backs.

"There's Owen and Luke Wilson, the Baldwin brothers and there's Nick and Aaron Carter," he said, adding, "We have our times, but we're brothers."

Apparently, their feud started after Aaron was arrested on DUI and drug possession charges when Nick took to Twitter to express his support for his brother saying, "To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach out for help, I am here and willing to help you get better."

While Nick's intentions may have been good, Aaron didn't exactly feel it, and according to the latter, if his brother truly cared about his well-being, he would just call him directly instead of voicing out his message publicly. He affirmed that he doesn't need Nick's help but what he needed was for people to understand that he too is human and also makes mistakes.

Aaron explained that, as of now, he talks with his brother on the phone much following his arrest but are on good terms. "I do me, he does him. I love [Nick], but he can be a punk sometimes," he said. "But I will be in his corner no matter what. I love my brother and I really hope he's just happy, healthy, doing the same thing and focusing on his career," he added.

Aaron just recently celebrated his 30th birthday, and he also shared that growing up, he thought he would not make it past this age.