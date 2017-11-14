Aaron Carter Posts Rehab Update, Shares How He Feels 'Amazing' Following Incredible Weight Progress

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo Singer Aaron Carter poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010.

It looks like Aaron Carter is making progress in rehabilitation.

On Saturday, pop singer Aaron Carter took to Instagram to share with his fans his progress while in rehab. It should be remembered that the 29-year-old had first checked himself into rehabilitation back in September due to personal issues that he had been struggling with. Now, it seems that his time in rehab has done him quite a lot of good especially with how much weight he has gained in the short amount of time.

Carter posted a before and after picture comparing his 115 pounds a few months ago to the 160 pounds that he now currently weighs.

"This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I'm ready for you!!," Carter wrote in the photo's caption. He also revealed that new music is on the way.

In the pictures posted side by side, Carter has considerably grown in weight and looked healthier than before. The first picture showed the former teen sensation with highly visible six-pack abs and a very thin frame. The second one showcased him as more healthy-looking. It is said that Carter is on a special protein-based diet which is responsible for his weight gain.

Carter has had quite the rough year. Back in July, he was arrested for driving under the influence as well as drug possession, and only a month later, he then came out as bisexual. Afterwards, he broke up with his long-time girlfriend Madison Parker.

September had been a tumultuous month for the former teen star. In just a span of 24 hours, he had received three welfare visits after an anonymous caller revealed that Carter had planned to purchase a gun. Not only that, he also threatened harm to his family and friends. Carter was also visited by the Florida Police after someone tipped a suicide threat.

Carter ultimately decided to check himself into rehab that same month and then leaving briefly in October to settle some legal issues before checking back in.