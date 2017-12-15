Aaron Carter Reveals That He Once Thought He Would Not Live Past 30

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo Singer Aaron Carter poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010.

Aaron Carter thought he wouldn't make it past 30.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Aaron Carter sat down and shared one of his biggest thoughts growing up in the limelight. According to the former teen sensation, as a child, he thought he would not live past the age of 30, and he revealed that he always feared of dying young.

"I thought I would die by 30," Carter admitted. "Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, 'Oh, my God. I'm going to die,'" he added.

Little did the "I Want Candy" singer know that this year, his fears of dying young had almost come true.

2017 had been particularly rough on Carter, who just recently celebrated his 30th birthday. Just over the summer, he has had a few close encounters with death. After his father, Bob, died in May, it was safe to assume that the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member, Nick, had gone a bit overboard with his carefree life.

In July, he was arrested for DUI and possession of drugs, the month after, he would also break up with his long-term girlfriend Madison Parker after coming out as bisexual. After these unfortunate incidents, Carter would also get involved in a car accident as well as a few welfare visits from the authorities after concerned individuals tipped the police that the 30-year-old singer may be suicidal.

In September, however, Carter finally took the first step to getting better by checking in a rehabilitation center. Throughout his treatment, a considerable change had been seen with the singer, especially with how he looked healthier than before. According to him, his time at the rehab facility did him quite well and is now looking positively towards the future.

"Life, it was pretty tough," said Carter, adding, "I dealt with a lot of trauma, a lot of loss, a lot of loneliness. I just felt like I needed to get away."

"It's time to act like a frickin' adult. I have new aspirations. All of those require my attention for music, and I'm telling you, I love in the studio. It's the safest place for my and very therapeutic," he went on to say.